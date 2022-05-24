Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 0.92 million Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.97. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.70 changed hands at -$0.16 or -1.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.69B. SBS’s current price is a discount, trading about -15.67% off its 52-week high of $11.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.76, which suggests the last value was 40.62% up since then. When we look at Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.20 million.

Analysts gave the Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SBS as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) trade information

Instantly SBS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.95 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -1.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 34.33%, with the 5-day performance at 10.41% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) is 2.49% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SBS’s forecast low is $9.70 with $15.63 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -61.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 0.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -4.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo earnings to increase by 136.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.71% per year.

SBS Dividends

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June. The 2.03% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.03% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo shares while 16.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.33%. There are 16.33% institutions holding the Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo stock share, with Impax Asset Management Group Plc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 4.59% of the shares, roughly 31.35 million SBS shares worth $230.09 million.

Invesco Ltd. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.02% or 6.98 million shares worth $51.21 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Water Resources ETF and First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Water ETF. With 5.18 million shares estimated at $36.63 million under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Water ETF held about 0.39% of the shares, roughly 2.65 million shares worth around $21.25 million.