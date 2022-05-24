Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the latest trading session, 1.6 million Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.92 which suggests the recent value is0.02 or 2.54% at last look, the market valuation stands at $128.42M. CTXR’s current price is a discount, trading about -395.65% off its 52-week high of $4.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.86, which suggests the last value was 6.52% up since then. When we look at Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Analysts gave the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CTXR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) trade information

Instantly CTXR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.24%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.9900 on Monday, 05/23/22 added 2.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -41.49%, with the 5-day performance at 1.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) is -24.91% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.21% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CTXR’s forecast low is $4.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -986.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -334.78% for it to hit the projected low.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CTXR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -47.30% over the past 6 months, a 4.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -250.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 49.60%.

CTXR Dividends

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 15.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.43% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 18.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.72%. There are 18.98% institutions holding the Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 43.64% of the shares, roughly 8.08 million CTXR shares worth $14.47 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 33.35% or 6.18 million shares worth $9.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.76 million shares estimated at $5.79 million under it, the former controlled 20.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 14.16% of the shares, roughly 2.62 million shares worth around $3.96 million.