China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) Is A Risk Capital Investorâ€™s Play

In the last trading session, 2.05 million China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 0. With the companyâ€™s per share price at $2.12 changed hands at -$0.33 or -13.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.58M. CLEUâ€™s last price was a discount, traded about -128.77% off its 52-week high of $4.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.74, which suggests the last value was 65.09% up since then. When we look at China Liberal Education Holdings Limitedâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 814.67K.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Instantly CLEU was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -28.38%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.02 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -13.47% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 59.40%, with the 5-day performance at -28.38% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) is 35.03% up.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on April 30.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.20% of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares while 3.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.66%. There are 3.89% institutions holding the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stock share, with Bank of America Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.50% of the shares, roughly 69668.0 CLEU shares worth $92658.0.

Geode Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.35% or 48266.0 shares worth $64193.0 as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 48266.0 shares estimated at $50679.0 under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares.