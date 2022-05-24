Bird Global Inc. (NYSE: BRDS): Don’t Ditch BRDS Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 4.25 million Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.79 changed hands at -$0.03 or -3.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $213.00M. BRDS’s last price was a discount, traded about -1324.05% off its 52-week high of $11.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.76, which suggests the last value was 3.8% up since then. When we look at Bird Global Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.58 million.

Analysts gave the Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BRDS as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Bird Global Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Instantly BRDS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.54%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2500 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -3.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -87.20%, with the 5-day performance at -19.54% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) is -55.13% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.64% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BRDS’s forecast low is $3.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -912.66% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -279.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Bird Global Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -86.64% over the past 6 months, a 90.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 72.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.73 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Bird Global Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $94.98 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Bird Global Inc. earnings to decrease by -2.40%.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.31% of Bird Global Inc. shares while 65.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.08%. There are 65.09% institutions holding the Bird Global Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 13.39% of the shares, roughly 32.71 million BRDS shares worth $201.79 million.

Craft Ventures GP I, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.03% or 26.95 million shares worth $66.02 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 4.63 million shares estimated at $15.16 million under it, the former controlled 1.90% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.80% of the shares, roughly 1.95 million shares worth around $12.0 million.