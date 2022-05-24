BFLY Stock Forecast 2022: Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Remains Strong With -130.26% Downside

In the last trading session, 1.45 million Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.04 changed hands at $0.04 or 1.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $606.88M. BFLY’s last price was a discount, traded about -414.8% off its 52-week high of $15.65. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.31, which suggests the last value was 24.01% up since then. When we look at Butterfly Network Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.79 million.

Analysts gave the Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended BFLY as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Butterfly Network Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

Instantly BFLY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 3.30 on Monday, 05/23/22 added 1.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.56%, with the 5-day performance at -0.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) is -16.94% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BFLY’s forecast low is $7.00 with $7.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -130.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -130.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Butterfly Network Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -62.00% over the past 6 months, a -38.27% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 0.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Butterfly Network Inc. will fall -1,250.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -328.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $19.1 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Butterfly Network Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $21.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $16.51 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Butterfly Network Inc. earnings to increase by 92.80%.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.75% of Butterfly Network Inc. shares while 54.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.47%. There are 54.31% institutions holding the Butterfly Network Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.38% of the shares, roughly 16.11 million BFLY shares worth $107.78 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.67% or 13.18 million shares worth $88.17 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund. With 7.58 million shares estimated at $39.03 million under it, the former controlled 4.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund held about 3.67% of the shares, roughly 6.3 million shares worth around $32.45 million.