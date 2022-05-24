Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.49 million Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.95. With the company’s per share price at $4.98 changed hands at -$0.18 or -3.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $465.18M. ATRA’s last price was a discount, traded about -302.41% off its 52-week high of $20.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.70, which suggests the last value was 5.62% up since then. When we look at Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.09 million.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) trade information

Instantly ATRA was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 5.64 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -3.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.40%, with the 5-day performance at -6.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) is -31.40% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -72.79% over the past 6 months, a 4.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. will fall -1.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 176.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.91 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $13.32 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.87 million and $3.92 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 52.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 239.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -5.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. earnings to increase by 12.40%.

ATRA Dividends

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 08 and August 12.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.53% of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares while 106.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.91%. There are 106.35% institutions holding the Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 8.77% of the shares, roughly 8.19 million ATRA shares worth $76.08 million.

Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.70% or 8.12 million shares worth $75.47 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.96 million shares estimated at $45.46 million under it, the former controlled 3.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.56% of the shares, roughly 2.39 million shares worth around $37.65 million.