Are The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Shares Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 2.02 million The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.46 changed hands at $0.14 or 0.72% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.98B. AZEK’s last price was a discount, traded about -139.26% off its 52-week high of $46.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.34, which suggests the last value was 16.03% up since then. When we look at The AZEK Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.21 million.

Analysts gave the The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended AZEK as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. The AZEK Company Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.27.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) trade information

Instantly AZEK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 19.97 on Monday, 05/23/22 added 0.72% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -57.92%, with the 5-day performance at 5.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) is -14.80% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.44 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.95 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.08% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AZEK’s forecast low is $20.00 with $34.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -74.72% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.77% for it to hit the projected low.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The AZEK Company Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.78% over the past 6 months, a 14.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 30.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The AZEK Company Inc. will rise 3.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 3.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $386.62 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that The AZEK Company Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $379.58 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for The AZEK Company Inc. earnings to increase by 175.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15.60% per year.

AZEK Dividends

The AZEK Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.05% of The AZEK Company Inc. shares while 96.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.82%. There are 96.74% institutions holding the The AZEK Company Inc. stock share, with Ares Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 12.32% of the shares, roughly 19.1 million AZEK shares worth $883.0 million.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.32% or 19.1 million shares worth $883.0 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.76 million shares estimated at $140.24 million under it, the former controlled 3.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 3.08 million shares worth around $142.51 million.