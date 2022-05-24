Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.0 million Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.64. With the company’s per share price at $169.53 changed hands at $6.13 or 3.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.66B. ARCH’s last price was a discount, traded about -8.26% off its 52-week high of $183.53. The share price had its 52-week low at $49.55, which suggests the last value was 70.77% up since then. When we look at Arch Resources Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 952.67K.

Analysts gave the Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ARCH as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Arch Resources Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $13.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) trade information

Instantly ARCH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 175.45 on Monday, 05/23/22 added 3.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 85.64%, with the 5-day performance at 4.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) is 26.56% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $193.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 12.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ARCH’s forecast low is $160.00 with $234.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.03% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.62% for it to hit the projected low.

Arch Resources Inc. (ARCH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Arch Resources Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 117.82% over the past 6 months, a 208.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 40.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Arch Resources Inc. will rise 3,377.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,255.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 79.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $867.94 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Arch Resources Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $1.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $357.54 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 142.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Arch Resources Inc. earnings to increase by 184.40%.

ARCH Dividends

Arch Resources Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 20 and October 25. The 0.59% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 0.59% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.25% of Arch Resources Inc. shares while 126.20% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 129.11%. There are 126.20% institutions holding the Arch Resources Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.63% of the shares, roughly 1.49 million ARCH shares worth $136.16 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.24% or 1.27 million shares worth $116.43 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1.01 million shares estimated at $95.68 million under it, the former controlled 6.53% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million shares worth around $39.76 million.