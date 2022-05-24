Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.43 million Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.36. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.99 which suggests the recent value is0.92 or 3.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.80B. COLD’s current price is a discount, trading about -57.18% off its 52-week high of $40.85. The share price had its 52-week low at $23.96, which suggests the last value was 7.81% up since then. When we look at Americold Realty Trust’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.87 million.

Analysts gave the Americold Realty Trust (COLD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended COLD as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Americold Realty Trust’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) trade information

Instantly COLD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 26.02 on Monday, 05/23/22 added 3.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.54%, with the 5-day performance at -2.41% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is -11.00% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.59 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.65% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, COLD’s forecast low is $27.00 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -42.36% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3.89% for it to hit the projected low.

Americold Realty Trust (COLD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Americold Realty Trust share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.00% over the past 6 months, a -8.70% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Americold Realty Trust will rise 20.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -200.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 21.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $573.91 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Americold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $605.99 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $485.38 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 18.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 8.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Americold Realty Trust earnings to decrease by -199.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.50% per year.

COLD Dividends

Americold Realty Trust is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 08. The 3.51% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.88. It is important to note, however, that the 3.51% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.14% of Americold Realty Trust shares while 112.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 112.82%. There are 112.66% institutions holding the Americold Realty Trust stock share, with Cohen & Steers Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.17% of the shares, roughly 40.85 million COLD shares worth $1.14 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.04% or 37.8 million shares worth $1.05 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 12.46 million shares estimated at $354.46 million under it, the former controlled 4.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.82% of the shares, roughly 7.58 million shares worth around $248.59 million.