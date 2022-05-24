American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 1.37 million American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.22. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $54.70 changed hands at -$2.23 or -3.92% at last look, the market valuation stands at $46.95B. AIGâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -20.16% off its 52-week high of $65.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.54, which suggests the last value was 18.57% up since then. When we look at American International Group Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.08 million.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) trade information

Instantly AIG was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.92%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 60.14 on Monday, 05/23/22 subtracted -3.92% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.12%, with the 5-day performance at -2.92% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG) is -5.81% down.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American International Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot 3.60% over the past 6 months, a 4.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American International Group Inc. will fall -16.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 232.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the companyâ€™s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.42 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that American International Group Inc.â€™s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $11.68 billion. The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $11.27 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1.30%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 77.40%. The 2022 estimates are for American International Group Inc. earnings to increase by 257.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 29.78% per year.

AIG Dividends

American International Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 14 and February 18. The 2.25% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.28. It is important to note, however, that the 2.25% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.75 per year.

American International Group Inc. (NYSE:AIG)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of American International Group Inc. shares while 95.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.52%. There are 95.36% institutions holding the American International Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.05% of the shares, roughly 79.59 million AIG shares worth $4.53 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.72% or 77.0 million shares worth $4.38 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Company Of America. With 23.6 million shares estimated at $1.34 billion under it, the former controlled 2.98% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held about 2.52% of the shares, roughly 19.99 million shares worth around $1.14 billion.