ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 1.47% Incline

In the last trading session, 1.4 million ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.99. With the company’s per share price at $2.07 changed hands at $0.03 or 1.47% during last session, the market valuation stood at $408.41M. ADMA’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.86% off its 52-week high of $2.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.01, which suggests the last value was 51.21% up since then. When we look at ADMA Biologics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.88 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.64 million.

Analysts gave the ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ADMA as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) trade information

Instantly ADMA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.70%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.10 on Monday, 05/23/22 added 1.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.81%, with the 5-day performance at 10.70% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) is 4.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 22.98 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 56.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ADMA’s forecast low is $4.50 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -141.55% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -117.39% for it to hit the projected low.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ADMA Biologics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 35.29% over the past 6 months, a 39.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ADMA Biologics Inc. will rise 42.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 46.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 58.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $31 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that ADMA Biologics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $33.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.83 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 73.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 20.40%. The 2022 estimates are for ADMA Biologics Inc. earnings to increase by 41.60%.

ADMA Dividends

ADMA Biologics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 23 and March 28.

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.11% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares while 59.33% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.99%. There are 59.33% institutions holding the ADMA Biologics Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.09% of the shares, roughly 11.93 million ADMA shares worth $16.83 million.

Nuveen Asset Management holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.41% or 10.61 million shares worth $14.96 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 5.23 million shares estimated at $7.38 million under it, the former controlled 2.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.47% of the shares, roughly 2.89 million shares worth around $4.08 million.