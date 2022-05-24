AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 1.34 million AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s per share price at $0.26 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.22% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.02M. ACRX’s last price was a discount, traded about -542.31% off its 52-week high of $1.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 38.46% up since then. When we look at AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Analysts gave the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ACRX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) trade information

Instantly ACRX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 23.14%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3100 on Monday, 05/23/22 added 1.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.93%, with the 5-day performance at 23.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) is 7.81% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 93.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ACRX’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1438.46% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1438.46% for it to hit the projected low.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -64.11% over the past 6 months, a 24.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 203.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $550k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $900k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $511k and $1.81 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -50.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.00%. The 2022 estimates are for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 38.20%.

ACRX Dividends

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.29% of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 19.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.97%. There are 19.71% institutions holding the AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.69% of the shares, roughly 8.37 million ACRX shares worth $4.69 million.

Rock Springs Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.30% or 6.33 million shares worth $3.54 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 3.2 million shares estimated at $1.79 million under it, the former controlled 2.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.13% of the shares, roughly 1.66 million shares worth around $0.93 million.