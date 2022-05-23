When Will American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AXL) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 1.07 million American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.13. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.35 changing hands around $0.6 or 8.89% at last look, the market valuation stands at $803.72M. AXL’s current price is a discount, trading about -77.69% off its 52-week high of $13.06. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.36, which suggests the last value was 13.47% up since then. When we look at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

Analysts gave the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended AXL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) trade information

Instantly AXL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 7.43 on Friday, 05/20/22 added 8.89% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -27.65%, with the 5-day performance at -5.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) is -3.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.24, meaning bulls need an upside of 20.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, AXL’s forecast low is $5.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -104.08% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 31.97% for it to hit the projected low.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.83% over the past 6 months, a -23.66% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. will fall -96.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -48.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 11.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.44 billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $1.39 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.43 billion and $1.28 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -56.10%. The 2022 estimates are for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 101.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.00% per year.

AXL Dividends

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 10 and February 14.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.15% of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares while 95.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.44%. There are 95.35% institutions holding the American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 15.57% of the shares, roughly 17.83 million AXL shares worth $138.36 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.00% or 13.74 million shares worth $128.22 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 8.01 million shares estimated at $65.21 million under it, the former controlled 7.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.70% of the shares, roughly 3.09 million shares worth around $28.84 million.