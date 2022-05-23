Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC): Is It A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 11.42 million Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.04. With the company’s per share price at $3.37 changed hands at -$0.05 or -1.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $967.90M. UEC’s last price was a discount, traded about -95.85% off its 52-week high of $6.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.89, which suggests the last value was 43.92% up since then. When we look at Uranium Energy Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 16.22 million.

Analysts gave the Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended UEC as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Uranium Energy Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.01.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Instantly UEC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.03%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.79 on Friday, 05/20/22 subtracted -1.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.60%, with the 5-day performance at -2.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) is -34.31% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 40.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.48, meaning bulls need an upside of 47.99% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UEC’s forecast low is $5.50 with $7.10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -110.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -63.2% for it to hit the projected low.

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Uranium Energy Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.22% over the past 6 months, a 42.86% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Uranium Energy Corp. will rise 66.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Uranium Energy Corp. earnings to increase by 11.80%.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 14.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.89% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares while 45.15% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 46.03%. There are 45.15% institutions holding the Uranium Energy Corp. stock share, with State Street Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.59% of the shares, roughly 27.13 million UEC shares worth $90.89 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.59% or 27.13 million shares worth $90.89 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. With 24.68 million shares estimated at $64.42 million under it, the former controlled 8.72% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held about 4.16% of the shares, roughly 11.76 million shares worth around $30.69 million.