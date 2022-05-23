U Stock Forecast 2022: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE: U) Is Weak With A -369.51% Downside

In the last trading session, 8.27 million Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $41.32 changed hands at -$0.33 or -0.79% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.33B. U’s last price was a discount, traded about -408.23% off its 52-week high of $210.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.09, which suggests the last value was 29.6% up since then. When we look at Unity Software Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.82 million.

Analysts gave the Unity Software Inc. (U) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended U as a Hold, 15 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Unity Software Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) trade information

Instantly U was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 43.35 on Friday, 05/20/22 subtracted -0.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -71.10%, with the 5-day performance at 5.68% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) is -47.50% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $77.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.68% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, U’s forecast low is $29.00 with $194.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -369.51% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Unity Software Inc. (U) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Unity Software Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -79.46% over the past 6 months, a -31.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 5.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Unity Software Inc. will fall -900.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $309.76 million. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Unity Software Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $363.08 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $273.56 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 13.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for Unity Software Inc. earnings to decrease by -82.90%.

U Dividends

Unity Software Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 02 and February 07.

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.88% of Unity Software Inc. shares while 75.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.14%. There are 75.43% institutions holding the Unity Software Inc. stock share, with Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.82% of the shares, roughly 34.98 million U shares worth $5.0 billion.

Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.82% or 34.98 million shares worth $5.0 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.77 million shares estimated at $614.66 million under it, the former controlled 1.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.65% of the shares, roughly 4.88 million shares worth around $697.37 million.