TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD): Why Is Stock So Good?

In the last trading session, 22.08 million TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.38. With the company’s per share price at $3.10 changed hands at $0.83 or 36.56% during last session, the market valuation stood at $19.68M. TXMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -2141.94% off its 52-week high of $69.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.21, which suggests the last value was 28.71% up since then. When we look at TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 280.45K.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) trade information

Instantly TXMD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.98%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.38 on Friday, 05/20/22 added 36.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -82.56%, with the 5-day performance at 0.98% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) is -74.61% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.76 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.28 days.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (TXMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TherapeuticsMD Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -89.38% over the past 6 months, a 51.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TherapeuticsMD Inc. will rise 27.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $17.95 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $26.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19.87 million and $21.36 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -9.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 24.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.10%. The 2022 estimates are for TherapeuticsMD Inc. earnings to increase by 34.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 17.60% per year.

TXMD Dividends

TherapeuticsMD Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 28 and March 04.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.64% or 20.13 million shares worth $7.16 million as of Dec 30, 2021.