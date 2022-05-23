The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.0 million The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.16 changed hands at $0.0 or -0.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.92M. VGFC’s last price was a discount, traded about -2400.0% off its 52-week high of $4.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.16, which suggests the last value was 0.0% down since then. When we look at The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.11 million.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) trade information

Instantly VGFC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -35.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.3100 on Friday, 05/20/22 subtracted -0.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.33%, with the 5-day performance at -35.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC) is -54.24% down.

VGFC Dividends

The Very Good Food Company Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 23.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. (NASDAQ:VGFC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.41% of The Very Good Food Company Inc. shares while 1.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.61%. There are 1.89% institutions holding the The Very Good Food Company Inc. stock share, with Empery Asset Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 0.71% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million VGFC shares worth $0.51 million.

Empery Asset Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.71% or 0.69 million shares worth $0.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF. With 42576.0 shares estimated at $22352.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VegTech Plant-based Innovation & Climate ETF held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 22000.0 shares worth around $13384.0.