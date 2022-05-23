Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 21.62 million Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.40 changed hands at -$0.02 or -2.79% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.05B. SNDL’s current price is a discount, trading about -272.5% off its 52-week high of $1.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.34, which suggests the last value was 15.0% up since then. When we look at Sundial Growers Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 100.36 million.

Analysts gave the Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SNDL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sundial Growers Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) trade information

Instantly SNDL was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.26%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 0.4860 on Friday, 05/20/22 subtracted -2.79% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.12%, with the 5-day performance at 8.26% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is -17.80% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.21% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SNDL’s forecast low is $0.62 with $1.03 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -157.5% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -55.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Sundial Growers Inc. (SNDL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sundial Growers Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.22% over the past 6 months, a 80.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sundial Growers Inc. will rise 100.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 1,111.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $166.12 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Sundial Growers Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $167.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $8 million and $11.21 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,976.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1,397.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Sundial Growers Inc. earnings to increase by 86.40%.

SNDL Dividends

Sundial Growers Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 21.

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.51% of Sundial Growers Inc. shares while 8.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.09%. There are 8.04% institutions holding the Sundial Growers Inc. stock share, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 2.91% of the shares, roughly 48.24 million SNDL shares worth $27.9 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.78% or 29.51 million shares worth $17.07 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF. With 28.84 million shares estimated at $13.78 million under it, the former controlled 1.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held about 0.83% of the shares, roughly 13.85 million shares worth around $7.16 million.