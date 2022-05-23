Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of DLocal Limited

In the last trading session, 2.4 million DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $23.71 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.99B. DLO’s last price was a discount, traded about -209.7% off its 52-week high of $73.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.19, which suggests the last value was 35.93% up since then. When we look at DLocal Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.69 million.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

Instantly DLO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.16%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 25.64 on Friday, 05/20/22 added 0.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.57%, with the 5-day performance at 14.16% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) is -6.62% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.02 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

DLocal Limited (DLO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the DLocal Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -37.65% over the past 6 months, a 68.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 68.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $82.79 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that DLocal Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $95.68 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 62.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for DLocal Limited earnings to increase by 162.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 45.50% per year.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 16.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.38% of DLocal Limited shares while 92.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.06%. There are 92.50% institutions holding the DLocal Limited stock share, with General Atlantic, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 19.43% of the shares, roughly 57.31 million DLO shares worth $2.05 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.39% or 10.01 million shares worth $357.37 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. With 4.09 million shares estimated at $146.06 million under it, the former controlled 1.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund held about 1.12% of the shares, roughly 3.31 million shares worth around $108.11 million.