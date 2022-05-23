Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) – Analysts’ Views Change

In the last trading session, 1.76 million Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.99 changed hands at -$0.17 or -5.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $254.60M. SEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -1488.29% off its 52-week high of $47.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.86, which suggests the last value was 4.35% up since then. When we look at Sono Group N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.03 million.

Analysts gave the Sono Group N.V. (SEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SEV as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Instantly SEV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.35 on Friday, 05/20/22 subtracted -5.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.95%, with the 5-day performance at -9.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is -52.54% down.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sono Group N.V. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -89.79% over the past 6 months, a 2.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Sono Group N.V. earnings to decrease by -11.70%.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 57.11% of Sono Group N.V. shares while 5.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.46%. There are 5.34% institutions holding the Sono Group N.V. stock share, with Texas – Teacher Retirement System the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.28% of the shares, roughly 0.9 million SEV shares worth $4.84 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.71% or 0.5 million shares worth $4.84 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Northern Lights Fd Tr II-North Star Opportunity Fd and Fidelity Growth Company Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.68 million under it, the former controlled 0.19% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held about 0.16% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.6 million.