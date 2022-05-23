Should You Invest In Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) In 2022?

In the latest trading session, 2.97 million Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.03. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.42 changed hands at -$0.84 or -66.70% at last look, the market valuation stands at $112.80M. NYMX’s current price is a discount, trading about -440.48% off its 52-week high of $2.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.94, which suggests the last value was -123.81% down since then. When we look at Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 78190.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 215.52K.

Analysts gave the Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended NYMX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) trade information

Instantly NYMX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.33%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3900 on Friday, 05/20/22 subtracted -66.70% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.08%, with the 5-day performance at -2.33% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX) is -10.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.55 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.33% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NYMX’s forecast low is $9.00 with $9.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2042.86% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2042.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NYMX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation earnings to increase by 3.80%.

NYMX Dividends

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 15.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 45.15% of Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation shares while 1.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.51%. There are 1.38% institutions holding the Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.15% of the shares, roughly 0.14 million NYMX shares worth $0.17 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.15% or 0.13 million shares worth $0.17 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.17 million under it, the former controlled 0.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.06% of the shares, roughly 50678.0 shares worth around $88686.0.