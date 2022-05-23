PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) Could Make Significant Gains?

In the last trading session, 1.2 million PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.51 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.56B. PCT’s last price was a discount, traded about -193.59% off its 52-week high of $27.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.94, which suggests the last value was 48.05% up since then. When we look at PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Instantly PCT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 9.99 on Friday, 05/20/22 subtracted -0.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.63%, with the 5-day performance at 15.69% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) is 10.97% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 16.82 days.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PureCycle Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.56% over the past 6 months, a 12.16% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PureCycle Technologies Inc. will fall -7.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 16.70% for the next quarter.

The 2022 estimates are for PureCycle Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -570.40%.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.41% of PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares while 47.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 65.98%. There are 47.23% institutions holding the PureCycle Technologies Inc. stock share, with Sylebra Capital Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 11.10% of the shares, roughly 18.12 million PCT shares worth $173.43 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.51% or 7.37 million shares worth $70.51 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.31 million shares estimated at $22.1 million under it, the former controlled 1.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.25% of the shares, roughly 2.04 million shares worth around $19.52 million.