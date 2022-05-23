Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN) Disappoints Wall Street With 5.85% Stock Price Gain

In the latest trading session, 0.9 million Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.35. With the company’s most recent per share price at $16.72 changing hands around $0.92 or 5.85% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.42B. PTEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.26% off its 52-week high of $18.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.44, which suggests the last value was 61.48% up since then. When we look at Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.23 million.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

Instantly PTEN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 16.61 on Friday, 05/20/22 added 5.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 86.98%, with the 5-day performance at 4.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is -10.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.94 days.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 96.76% over the past 6 months, a 96.89% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 43.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. will rise 85.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 102.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 71.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $569.67 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $621.46 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $293.14 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 94.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -9.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 21.20%.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02. The 1.01% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.16. It is important to note, however, that the 1.01% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.48 per year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.36% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares while 95.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.32%. There are 95.02% institutions holding the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 16.40% of the shares, roughly 35.47 million PTEN shares worth $549.06 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.16% or 21.98 million shares worth $185.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. With 15.13 million shares estimated at $150.7 million under it, the former controlled 7.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF held about 5.58% of the shares, roughly 12.06 million shares worth around $174.07 million.