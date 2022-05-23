Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE: OPAD) Is A Risk Capital Investor’s Play

In the last trading session, 1.27 million Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.16 changed hands at $0.23 or 4.67% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.21B. OPAD’s last price was a discount, traded about -306.4% off its 52-week high of $20.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.96, which suggests the last value was 42.64% up since then. When we look at Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 828.67K.

Analysts gave the Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended OPAD as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) trade information

Instantly OPAD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.99%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.31 on Friday, 05/20/22 added 4.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.38%, with the 5-day performance at 2.99% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) is 8.40% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.13 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 11.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.64, meaning bulls need an upside of 32.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OPAD’s forecast low is $5.50 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -132.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -6.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (OPAD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Offerpad Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.06% over the past 6 months, a 400.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -9.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 152.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.15 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Offerpad Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.3 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 140.10%.

The 2022 estimates are for Offerpad Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 108.90%.

OPAD Dividends

Offerpad Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 29 and April 04.

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.46% of Offerpad Solutions Inc. shares while 67.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.53%. There are 67.76% institutions holding the Offerpad Solutions Inc. stock share, with Ll Funds, Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 43.50% of the shares, roughly 100.25 million OPAD shares worth $504.26 million.

Luxor Capital Group, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.84% or 4.24 million shares worth $27.12 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.27 million shares estimated at $8.14 million under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $7.16 million.