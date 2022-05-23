Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1.93 million Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.08. With the company’s per share price at $8.25 changed hands at $0.28 or 3.51% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.14B. NUTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -540.0% off its 52-week high of $52.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.86, which suggests the last value was 77.45% up since then. When we look at Nutex Health Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.93 million.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) trade information

Instantly NUTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 34.80%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.97 on Friday, 05/20/22 added 3.51% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 100.24%, with the 5-day performance at 34.80% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) is 93.21% up.

Nutex Health Inc. (NUTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 42.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Nutex Health Inc. earnings to increase by 68.20%.

NUTX Dividends

Nutex Health Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 13.

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 50.95% of Nutex Health Inc. shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%.