NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the last trading session, 1.14 million NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.32. With the company’s per share price at $0.38 changed hands at $0.02 or 3.66% during last session, the market valuation stood at $53.36M. NBEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -578.95% off its 52-week high of $2.58. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.26, which suggests the last value was 31.58% up since then. When we look at NewAge Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) trade information

Instantly NBEV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 47.15%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.4593 on Friday, 05/20/22 added 3.66% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -63.43%, with the 5-day performance at 47.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) is -11.51% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.29 days.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

NewAge Inc. (NBEV) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NewAge Inc. will fall -75.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 61.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $100.06 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that NewAge Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $110.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $90.4 million and $125.52 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -11.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -45.30%. The 2022 estimates are for NewAge Inc. earnings to increase by 64.90%.

NBEV Dividends

NewAge Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 14 and March 18.

NewAge Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.45% of NewAge Inc. shares while 22.84% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.42%. There are 22.84% institutions holding the NewAge Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 6.33% of the shares, roughly 8.66 million NBEV shares worth $5.03 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.87% or 6.66 million shares worth $6.86 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 3.82 million shares estimated at $3.94 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.24% of the shares, roughly 3.06 million shares worth around $2.29 million.