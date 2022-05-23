Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH): How To Buy And When To Buy And Its Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.69 million Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.76. With the company’s most recent per share price at $74.06 changed hands at -$2.64 or -3.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.43B. MTCH’s current price is a discount, trading about -145.75% off its 52-week high of $182.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $67.87, which suggests the last value was 8.36% up since then. When we look at Match Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.59 million.

Analysts gave the Match Group Inc. (MTCH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MTCH as a Hold, 19 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Match Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.52.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Instantly MTCH was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.05%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 79.17 on Friday, 05/20/22 subtracted -3.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.00%, with the 5-day performance at -1.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is -1.24% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $120.45, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.51% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MTCH’s forecast low is $81.00 with $168.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -126.84% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.37% for it to hit the projected low.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Match Group Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.13% over the past 6 months, a 117.99% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Match Group Inc. will rise 13.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 37.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $809.64 million. 20 analysts are of the opinion that Match Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $894.17 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Match Group Inc. earnings to decrease by -55.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.00% per year.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 02 and May 06.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.87% of Match Group Inc. shares while 98.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.89%. There are 98.97% institutions holding the Match Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.04% of the shares, roughly 28.66 million MTCH shares worth $3.79 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.65% or 27.56 million shares worth $3.0 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 9.05 million shares estimated at $1.2 billion under it, the former controlled 3.17% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 7.64 million shares worth around $1.01 billion.