Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD)

In the latest trading session, 0.78 million TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $12.67 changed hands at -$0.39 or -2.99% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.05B. TRMD’s current price is a discount, trading about -8.68% off its 52-week high of $13.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.17, which suggests the last value was 51.3% up since then. When we look at TORM plc’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 336.67K.

Analysts gave the TORM plc (TRMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended TRMD as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TORM plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) trade information

Instantly TRMD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 13.77 on Friday, 05/20/22 subtracted -2.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.07%, with the 5-day performance at 7.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) is 47.74% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.93% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, TRMD’s forecast low is $14.04 with $19.71 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -55.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.81% for it to hit the projected low.

TORM plc (TRMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TORM plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 70.50% over the past 6 months, a 622.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TORM plc will fall -1,800.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 83.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -19.40% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $152.2 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that TORM plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021 will be $175.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $163.7 million and $105.1 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -7.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 67.20%.

The 2022 estimates are for TORM plc earnings to decrease by -126.80%.

TRMD Dividends

TORM plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.37% of TORM plc shares while 70.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 71.00%. There are 70.74% institutions holding the TORM plc stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.14% of the shares, roughly 1.55 million TRMD shares worth $12.34 million.

FIL LTD holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.14% or 1.55 million shares worth $12.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were DFA Continental Small Company Series and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. With 0.2 million shares estimated at $1.37 million under it, the former controlled 0.77% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF held about 0.67% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $1.19 million.