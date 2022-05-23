Let’s Dive Into The IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: IMAC) Stock Forecast.

In the latest trading session, 0.97 million IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.10 changed hands at -$0.06 or -5.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $27.50M. IMAC’s current price is a discount, trading about -150.0% off its 52-week high of $2.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.75, which suggests the last value was 31.82% up since then. When we look at IMAC Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.26 million.

Analysts gave the IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IMAC as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IMAC Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) trade information

Instantly IMAC was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 39.76%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.2800 on Friday, 05/20/22 subtracted -5.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.75%, with the 5-day performance at 39.76% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) is 43.69% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.26 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IMAC’s forecast low is $5.50 with $5.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -400.0% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -400.0% for it to hit the projected low.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (IMAC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for IMAC Holdings Inc. will fall -12.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -28.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 41.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.2 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that IMAC Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $5.2 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.47 million and $3.49 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 50.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 49.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -54.80%. The 2022 estimates are for IMAC Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 6.80%.

IMAC Dividends

IMAC Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.39% of IMAC Holdings Inc. shares while 16.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.67%. There are 16.25% institutions holding the IMAC Holdings Inc. stock share, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.03% of the shares, roughly 2.39 million IMAC shares worth $2.73 million.

Advisor Group, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.73% or 0.72 million shares worth $0.75 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.51 million shares estimated at $0.58 million under it, the former controlled 1.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.44% of the shares, roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $0.12 million.