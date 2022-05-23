Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Stock Forecast 2022: Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Is Weak With -5800.82% Downside

In the last trading session, 3.66 million Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.67 changed hands at -$0.05 or -1.34% during last session, the market valuation stood at $906.01M. KC’s last price was a discount, traded about -1020.98% off its 52-week high of $41.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.50, which suggests the last value was 31.88% up since then. When we look at Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.68 million.

Analysts gave the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended KC as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) trade information

Instantly KC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 3.98 on Friday, 05/20/22 subtracted -1.34% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -76.70%, with the 5-day performance at 6.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) is 4.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.23 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.88, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, KC’s forecast low is $34.74 with $216.56 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -5800.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -846.59% for it to hit the projected low.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will fall -80.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -31.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $309.38 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $356.9 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $280.64 million and $340.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 4.70%.

The 2022 estimates are for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -12.90%.

KC Dividends

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 24.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited shares while 26.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 26.48%. There are 26.48% institutions holding the Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited stock share, with First Trust Advisors LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.68% of the shares, roughly 13.73 million KC shares worth $216.31 million.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.52% or 10.93 million shares worth $172.18 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd II-First Tr Cloud Computing ETF and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. With 12.75 million shares estimated at $85.93 million under it, the former controlled 5.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held about 1.18% of the shares, roughly 2.86 million shares worth around $45.04 million.