Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch ITUB Stock In 2022

In the latest trading session, 8.17 million Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.75. With the company’s most recent per share price at $5.30 changing hands around $0.21 or 4.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $45.76B. ITUB’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.13% off its 52-week high of $5.89. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.59, which suggests the last value was 32.26% up since then. When we look at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 48.61 million.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Instantly ITUB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.29 on Friday, 05/20/22 added 4.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 36.12%, with the 5-day performance at 4.95% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is -6.02% down.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.80% over the past 6 months, a 24.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.35 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $6.8 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.29 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 4.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. earnings to increase by 41.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.50% per year.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June. The 2.12% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 2.12% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares while 22.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 22.53%. There are 22.53% institutions holding the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stock share, with Schroder Investment Management Group the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.38% of the shares, roughly 163.82 million ITUB shares worth $614.34 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.54% or 122.91 million shares worth $460.91 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Hartford/Schroders Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 26.54 million shares estimated at $125.26 million under it, the former controlled 0.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 19.35 million shares worth around $91.33 million.