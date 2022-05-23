Is Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 11.22 million Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.13 changed hands at -$0.22 or -9.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $474.61M. RIDE’s last price was a discount, traded about -641.78% off its 52-week high of $15.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.50, which suggests the last value was 29.58% up since then. When we look at Lordstown Motors Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 20.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.81 million.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Instantly RIDE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 2.73 on Friday, 05/20/22 subtracted -9.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -38.26%, with the 5-day performance at -13.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) is -4.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 36.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.05 days.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Lordstown Motors Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -57.99% over the past 6 months, a 17.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 4.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Lordstown Motors Corp. will rise 29.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.80% for the next quarter.

5 analysts are of the opinion that Lordstown Motors Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $3.11 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Lordstown Motors Corp. earnings to decrease by -77.00%.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 15 and March 21.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 19.33% of Lordstown Motors Corp. shares while 29.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.38%. There are 29.35% institutions holding the Lordstown Motors Corp. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.71% of the shares, roughly 11.26 million RIDE shares worth $38.86 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.04% or 9.95 million shares worth $33.93 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 4.58 million shares estimated at $13.74 million under it, the former controlled 2.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.80% of the shares, roughly 3.56 million shares worth around $12.27 million.