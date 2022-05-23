Is LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) Stock Ready To Get A Higher Bid?

In the last trading session, 1.47 million LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $0.58 changed hands at $0.01 or 1.63% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.10M. LIQT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1303.45% off its 52-week high of $8.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 17.24% up since then. When we look at LiqTech International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 500.99K.

Analysts gave the LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LIQT as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. LiqTech International Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) trade information

Instantly LIQT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 16.02%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6218 on Friday, 05/20/22 added 1.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -89.86%, with the 5-day performance at 16.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) is -68.98% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 80.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LIQT’s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -417.24% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -417.24% for it to hit the projected low.

LiqTech International Inc. (LIQT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the LiqTech International Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -89.26% over the past 6 months, a -1.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for LiqTech International Inc. will rise 14.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 30.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 36.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that LiqTech International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $6.4 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 54.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.00%. The 2022 estimates are for LiqTech International Inc. earnings to decrease by -11.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25.00% per year.

LIQT Dividends

LiqTech International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 08 and November 12.

LiqTech International Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.57% of LiqTech International Inc. shares while 42.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 48.95%. There are 42.31% institutions holding the LiqTech International Inc. stock share, with Bleichroeder LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 10.12% of the shares, roughly 2.16 million LIQT shares worth $5.29 million.

AWM Investment Company, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.27% or 1.98 million shares worth $11.32 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund. With 0.25 million shares estimated at $1.42 million under it, the former controlled 1.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Eagle Small Opportunity Fund held about 0.73% of the shares, roughly 0.16 million shares worth around $0.89 million.