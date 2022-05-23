Is Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE: LEJU) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the last trading session, 1.5 million Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $4.85 changed hands at $1.69 or 53.38% during last session, the market valuation stood at $43.31M. LEJU’s last price was a discount, traded about -372.16% off its 52-week high of $22.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.80, which suggests the last value was 42.27% up since then. When we look at Leju Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 30.65K.

Analysts gave the Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended LEJU as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Leju Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) trade information

Instantly LEJU was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 40.21%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.63 on Friday, 05/20/22 added 53.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -46.39%, with the 5-day performance at 40.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU) is -3.50% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 86.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LEJU’s forecast low is $36.00 with $36.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -642.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -642.27% for it to hit the projected low.

Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 20.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $642.3 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Leju Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $146.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $534.12 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 20.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.83%. The 2022 estimates are for Leju Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -887.20%.

LEJU Dividends

Leju Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 31.

Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Leju Holdings Limited shares while 1.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.81%.