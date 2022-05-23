Is Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s (NYSE: GNK) Stock Due For A Strong Run?

In the latest trading session, 1.22 million Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $24.60 changing hands around $1.94 or 8.55% at last look, the market valuation stands at $934.72M. GNK’s current price is a discount, trading about -5.69% off its 52-week high of $26.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.21, which suggests the last value was 46.3% up since then. When we look at Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Analysts gave the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended GNK as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.18.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) trade information

Instantly GNK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 8.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 24.71 on Friday, 05/20/22 added 8.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 41.62%, with the 5-day performance at 8.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) is -5.66% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.99 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 13.77% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GNK’s forecast low is $19.00 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -50.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.76% for it to hit the projected low.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 60.71% over the past 6 months, a 11.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 18.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will rise 57.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -14.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -14.70% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $119.27 million. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $126.36 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $121.01 million and $120.09 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -1.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 5.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 16.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited earnings to increase by 179.40%.

GNK Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 11 and April 15. The 13.95% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.16. It is important to note, however, that the 13.95% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.21% of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares while 80.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.46%. There are 80.47% institutions holding the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.94% of the shares, roughly 6.29 million GNK shares worth $100.61 million.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.84% or 4.56 million shares worth $73.03 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Balanced Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Transportation ETF. With 1.34 million shares estimated at $25.85 million under it, the former controlled 3.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Transportation ETF held about 2.78% of the shares, roughly 1.17 million shares worth around $18.21 million.