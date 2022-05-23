Is Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ) A Good Investment Or A Disaster?

In the last trading session, 2.74 million Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 5.09. With the company’s per share price at $1.02 changed hands at -$0.51 or -33.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.50M. CELZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -2007.84% off its 52-week high of $21.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.32, which suggests the last value was -29.41% down since then. When we look at Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.13 million.

Analysts gave the Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CELZ as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.14.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) trade information

Instantly CELZ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -44.86%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.8800 on Friday, 05/20/22 subtracted -33.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.85%, with the 5-day performance at -44.86% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) is -50.24% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CELZ’s forecast low is $10.00 with $10.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -880.39% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -880.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (CELZ) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 138.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20k. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $30k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 109.40%.

CELZ Dividends

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.15% of Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares while 15.14% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.13%. There are 15.14% institutions holding the Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stock share, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.26% of the shares, roughly 80000.0 CELZ shares worth $0.18 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.54% or 62200.0 shares worth $0.14 million as of Dec 30, 2021.