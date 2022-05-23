Is China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 1.64 million China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.67 changed hands at -$0.01 or -1.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $61.51M. CIH’s last price was a discount, traded about -219.4% off its 52-week high of $2.14. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.67, which suggests the last value was 0.0% down since then. When we look at China Index Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 137.40K.

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) trade information

Instantly CIH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.25%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9300 on Friday, 05/20/22 subtracted -1.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.92%, with the 5-day performance at -16.25% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH) is -29.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 35.37 days.

China Index Holdings Limited (CIH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.70%. The 2022 estimates are for China Index Holdings Limited earnings to increase by 187.00%.

CIH Dividends

China Index Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 12.

China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CIH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.08% of China Index Holdings Limited shares while 48.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 55.93%. There are 48.05% institutions holding the China Index Holdings Limited stock share, with General Atlantic, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.16% of the shares, roughly 10.12 million CIH shares worth $9.82 million.

Davis Selected Advisers, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.53% or 4.36 million shares worth $4.62 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Davis New York Venture Fund, Inc.-Davis International Fund and Davis New York Venture Fund. With 0.93 million shares estimated at $0.99 million under it, the former controlled 1.39% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Davis New York Venture Fund held about 0.72% of the shares, roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $0.51 million.