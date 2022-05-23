Is Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 81.35 million Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 2.05. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $1.02 changing hands around $0.64 or 168.00% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.00M. CBIOâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -409.8% off its 52-week high of $5.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.35, which suggests the last value was 65.69% up since then. When we look at Catalyst Biosciences Inc.â€™s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 293.78K.

Analysts gave the Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CBIO as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Catalyst Biosciences Inc.â€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.3.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) trade information

Instantly CBIO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.50%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.1500 on Friday, 05/20/22 added 168.00% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.42%, with the 5-day performance at 5.50% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) is -26.98% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 66.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CBIOâ€™s forecast low is $3.00 with $3.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -194.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -194.12% for it to hit the projected low.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (CBIO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Catalyst Biosciences Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -71.64% over the past 6 months, a 41.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. will rise 53.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -42.80% down from the last financial year.

The companyâ€™s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.13 million and $2.3 million respectively.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. earnings to increase by 2.10%.

CBIO Dividends

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 03 and August 08.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 11.94% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares while 31.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.04%. There are 31.74% institutions holding the Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stock share, with Nantahala Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 7.69% of the shares, roughly 2.42 million CBIO shares worth $1.6 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.43% or 1.39 million shares worth $0.92 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.83 million shares estimated at $0.76 million under it, the former controlled 2.63% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 1.70% of the shares, roughly 0.54 million shares worth around $0.49 million.