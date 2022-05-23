Investor Confidence Inclines As Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) Shares Gain $0.52

In the latest trading session, 8.98 million Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.39. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.94 changing hands around $0.52 or 3.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $94.89B. PBR’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.94% off its 52-week high of $16.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.88, which suggests the last value was 44.29% up since then. When we look at Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 31.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 32.57 million.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Instantly PBR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.87 on Friday, 05/20/22 added 3.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 40.44%, with the 5-day performance at 6.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) is 5.76% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.48 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.88 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 61.68% over the past 6 months, a 86.97% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will fall -15.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 117.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 23.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $30.05 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $31.17 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 34.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 55.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras earnings to increase by 50.40%.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June. The 23.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.65. It is important to note, however, that the 23.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares while 23.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 23.48%. There are 23.48% institutions holding the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock share, with GQG Partners LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.04% of the shares, roughly 187.68 million PBR shares worth $2.06 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.93% or 71.8 million shares worth $1.06 billion as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. With 38.45 million shares estimated at $513.33 million under it, the former controlled 1.03% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held about 0.85% of the shares, roughly 31.55 million shares worth around $421.17 million.