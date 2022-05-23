Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPP) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 32.4 million Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.43 changed hands at -$0.03 or -6.39% during last session. IMPP’s last price was a discount, traded about -2155.81% off its 52-week high of $9.70. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.40, which suggests the last value was 6.98% up since then. When we look at Imperial Petroleum Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 49.64 million.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) trade information

Instantly IMPP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -36.21%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.8900 on Friday, 05/20/22 subtracted -6.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -80.08%, with the 5-day performance at -36.21% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) is -61.60% down.

IMPP Dividends

Imperial Petroleum Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.72% of Imperial Petroleum Inc. shares while 2.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.37%. There are 2.35% institutions holding the Imperial Petroleum Inc. stock share, with MSD Partners, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.63% of the shares, roughly 0.44 million IMPP shares worth $0.64 million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.54% or 0.38 million shares worth $0.55 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Royce Micro Cap Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 28708.0 shares estimated at $41626.0 under it, the former controlled 0.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 4896.0 shares worth around $11603.0.