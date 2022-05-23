Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 111.65 million Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.12 changed hands at $0.49 or 30.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.60M. IMMX’s last price was a discount, traded about -309.43% off its 52-week high of $8.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 41.04% up since then. When we look at Immix Biopharma Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.95 million.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information

Instantly IMMX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 62.45%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.87 on Friday, 05/20/22 added 30.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.45%, with the 5-day performance at 62.45% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) is 42.28% up.

IMMX Dividends

Immix Biopharma Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 62.61% of Immix Biopharma Inc. shares while 2.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.31%. There are 2.73% institutions holding the Immix Biopharma Inc. stock share, with Murchinson Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.02% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million IMMX shares worth $2.48 million.

Altium Capital Management, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.88% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.44 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 35000.0 shares estimated at $0.12 million under it, the former controlled 0.25% of total outstanding shares.