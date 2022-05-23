Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Forecasts And Short-Term Estimates

In the last trading session, 24.98 million Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $2.61 changed hands at $0.09 or 3.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.75B. DNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -507.66% off its 52-week high of $15.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.09, which suggests the last value was 19.92% up since then. When we look at Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 28.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.13 million.

Analysts gave the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended DNA as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.03.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Instantly DNA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.88%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.84 on Friday, 05/20/22 added 3.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.59%, with the 5-day performance at -1.88% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) is -24.35% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 92.5 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.05 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.05% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DNA’s forecast low is $3.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -359.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -14.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -78.21% over the past 6 months, a 13.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $105.68 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $91.79 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 90.80%.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.41% of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. shares while 75.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.37%. There are 75.53% institutions holding the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock share, with Viking Global Investors, L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 28.55% of the shares, roughly 311.97 million DNA shares worth $2.59 billion.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 15.35% or 167.75 million shares worth $676.04 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. With 35.15 million shares estimated at $158.16 million under it, the former controlled 3.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held about 1.68% of the shares, roughly 18.37 million shares worth around $82.67 million.