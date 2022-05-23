Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FHTX): Investing Tips And Trends

In the last trading session, 1.1 million Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.52 changed hands at $2.07 or 18.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $474.82M. FHTX’s last price was a discount, traded about -80.03% off its 52-week high of $24.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.01, which suggests the last value was 40.75% up since then. When we look at Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 173.45K.

Analysts gave the Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended FHTX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.52.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) trade information

Instantly FHTX was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 31.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 13.65 on Friday, 05/20/22 added 18.08% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.88%, with the 5-day performance at 31.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) is 5.79% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FHTX’s forecast low is $18.00 with $32.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -136.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -33.14% for it to hit the projected low.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (FHTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -1.02% over the past 6 months, a 22.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. will rise 16.10%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2,828.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.92 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Foghorn Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $8.7 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $286k and $390k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 1,270.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 2,130.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -45.80%.

FHTX Dividends

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 26.42% of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. shares while 58.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.15%. There are 58.98% institutions holding the Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 30.56% of the shares, roughly 12.67 million FHTX shares worth $289.86 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.99% or 2.48 million shares worth $56.83 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. With 0.72 million shares estimated at $6.92 million under it, the former controlled 1.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held about 1.52% of the shares, roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $6.07 million.