Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ETTX) Surprises Investors, Looks Strong In The Future

In the latest trading session, 3.5 million Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.41. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.17 changing hands around $0.37 or 20.57% at last look, the market valuation stands at $87.61M. ETTX’s current price is a discount, trading about -78.8% off its 52-week high of $3.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.40, which suggests the last value was 35.48% up since then. When we look at Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 69.06K.

Analysts gave the Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ETTX as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.29.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) trade information

Instantly ETTX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.00%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1900 on Friday, 05/20/22 added 20.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -17.81%, with the 5-day performance at 0.00% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) is -5.26% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, ETTX’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 7.83% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.83% for it to hit the projected low.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ETTX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.56% over the past 6 months, a -10.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 10.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 5.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 48.20%.

ETTX Dividends

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 66.34% of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares while 11.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.86%. There are 11.06% institutions holding the Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock share, with Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 2.13% of the shares, roughly 1.02 million ETTX shares worth $3.41 million.

TPG GP A, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.13% or 1.02 million shares worth $2.24 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.59 million shares estimated at $1.29 million under it, the former controlled 1.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.64% of the shares, roughly 0.3 million shares worth around $0.67 million.