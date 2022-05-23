Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) Stock: More Upside Ahead?

In the latest trading session, 1.04 million Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $37.66 changed hands at -$0.31 or -0.82% at last look, the market valuation stands at $10.56B. DT’s current price is a discount, trading about -112.77% off its 52-week high of $80.13. The share price had its 52-week low at $29.41, which suggests the last value was 21.91% up since then. When we look at Dynatrace Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 million.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) trade information

Instantly DT was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 39.00 on Friday, 05/20/22 subtracted -0.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.08%, with the 5-day performance at 7.29% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT) is -7.53% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.59 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.11 days.

Dynatrace Inc. (DT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Dynatrace Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.08% over the past 6 months, a 11.76% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $246.55 million. 17 analysts are of the opinion that Dynatrace Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $263.1 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $196.5 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.50%.

The 2022 estimates are for Dynatrace Inc. earnings to increase by 116.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 14.90% per year.

DT Dividends

Dynatrace Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 01 and February 07.

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE:DT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.66% of Dynatrace Inc. shares while 95.89% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.52%. There are 95.89% institutions holding the Dynatrace Inc. stock share, with Thoma Bravo, LP the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 29.50% of the shares, roughly 84.3 million DT shares worth $5.09 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.43% or 18.37 million shares worth $1.11 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.71 million shares estimated at $253.63 million under it, the former controlled 2.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.98% of the shares, roughly 5.67 million shares worth around $341.94 million.