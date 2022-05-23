Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 11.75 million Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $13.00 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $22.82B. CPNG’s last price was a discount, traded about -253.85% off its 52-week high of $46.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.98, which suggests the last value was 30.92% up since then. When we look at Coupang Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 13.10 million.

Analysts gave the Coupang Inc. (CPNG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended CPNG as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Coupang Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.13.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 14.30 on Friday, 05/20/22 added 0.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -55.75%, with the 5-day performance at -2.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is -9.91% down.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Coupang Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -52.59% over the past 6 months, a 60.19% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.34 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Coupang Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $5.33 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $4.46 billion and $4.85 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 19.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Coupang Inc. earnings to decrease by -234.30%.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.89% of Coupang Inc. shares while 84.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.94%. There are 84.18% institutions holding the Coupang Inc. stock share, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 32.21% of the shares, roughly 511.16 million CPNG shares worth $15.02 billion.

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.30% or 115.85 million shares worth $3.4 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Fundamental Investors Inc. With 33.82 million shares estimated at $896.8 million under it, the former controlled 2.13% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held about 1.75% of the shares, roughly 27.84 million shares worth around $817.85 million.