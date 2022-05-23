Could Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) Be The Biggest Winner?

In the last trading session, 1.04 million Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.11 changed hands at -$0.16 or -12.60% during last session, the market valuation stood at $44.40M. FREQ’s last price was a discount, traded about -881.98% off its 52-week high of $10.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.15, which suggests the last value was -3.6% down since then. When we look at Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 711.76K.

Analysts gave the Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended FREQ as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.69.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) trade information

Instantly FREQ was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -9.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.3900 on Friday, 05/20/22 subtracted -12.60% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -78.36%, with the 5-day performance at -9.76% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) is -27.92% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 89.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, FREQ’s forecast low is $9.00 with $14.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1161.26% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -710.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Frequency Therapeutics Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -81.15% over the past 6 months, a 1.21% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. will fall -32.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -90.80% down from the last financial year.

5 analysts are of the opinion that Frequency Therapeutics Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $1.3 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -45.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for Frequency Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -199.90%.

FREQ Dividends

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.94% of Frequency Therapeutics Inc. shares while 49.13% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.37%. There are 49.13% institutions holding the Frequency Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.44% of the shares, roughly 3.3 million FREQ shares worth $7.0 million.

Wasatch Advisors Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.05% or 3.17 million shares worth $16.25 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund. With 1.0 million shares estimated at $5.37 million under it, the former controlled 2.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund held about 2.86% of the shares, roughly 1.0 million shares worth around $5.37 million.