CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE: CNX) Prices Could Rise In The Coming Months

In the latest trading session, 0.72 million CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.28. With the company’s most recent per share price at $20.11 changing hands around $0.53 or 2.71% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.84B. CNX’s current price is a discount, trading about -16.01% off its 52-week high of $23.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.41, which suggests the last value was 48.23% up since then. When we look at CNX Resources Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 3.42 million.

Analysts gave the CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended CNX as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. CNX Resources Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.6.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) trade information

Instantly CNX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 20.25 on Friday, 05/20/22 added 2.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 42.40%, with the 5-day performance at 4.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) is -9.98% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $27.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 27.66% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CNX’s forecast low is $21.00 with $48.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -138.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -4.43% for it to hit the projected low.

CNX Resources Corporation (CNX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CNX Resources Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 37.79% over the past 6 months, a 85.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CNX Resources Corporation will rise 233.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -16.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -11.90% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $481.27 million. 6 analysts are of the opinion that CNX Resources Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $477.44 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $389.43 million and $495.74 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.80%. The 2022 estimates are for CNX Resources Corporation earnings to increase by 4.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 41.60% per year.

CNX Dividends

CNX Resources Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02.

CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.90% of CNX Resources Corporation shares while 99.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 102.92%. There are 99.94% institutions holding the CNX Resources Corporation stock share, with Southeastern Asset Management Inc/TN/ the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 14.08% of the shares, roughly 27.46 million CNX shares worth $377.61 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.26% or 23.91 million shares worth $495.46 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Longleaf Partners Fund. With 8.1 million shares estimated at $111.36 million under it, the former controlled 4.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Longleaf Partners Fund held about 3.12% of the shares, roughly 6.09 million shares worth around $83.68 million.