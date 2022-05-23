CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK): Don’t Ditch CLSK Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.87 million CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.65. With the company’s per share price at $5.65 changed hands at -$0.2 or -3.42% during last session, the market valuation stood at $241.48M. CLSK’s last price was a discount, traded about -317.7% off its 52-week high of $23.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.53, which suggests the last value was 19.82% up since then. When we look at CleanSpark Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Instantly CLSK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.60%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.43 on Friday, 05/20/22 subtracted -3.42% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -40.65%, with the 5-day performance at -10.60% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) is -33.29% down.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the CleanSpark Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -67.07% over the past 6 months, a 200.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 18.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for CleanSpark Inc. will rise 171.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 320.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 269.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $47.75 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that CleanSpark Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $51.15 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 88.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.90%. The 2022 estimates are for CleanSpark Inc. earnings to increase by 69.40%.

CLSK Dividends

CleanSpark Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 10 and February 14.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.51% of CleanSpark Inc. shares while 33.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 36.72%. There are 33.97% institutions holding the CleanSpark Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 51.80% of the shares, roughly 2.52 million CLSK shares worth $31.23 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 40.18% or 1.96 million shares worth $18.64 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 0.97 million shares estimated at $9.25 million under it, the former controlled 19.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 15.93% of the shares, roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $5.22 million.