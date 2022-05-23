Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN): Time To Buy Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 3.54 million Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $1.71 changed hands at -$0.06 or -3.39% during last session, the market valuation stood at $462.40M. CENN’s last price was a discount, traded about -777.19% off its 52-week high of $15.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 38.6% up since then. When we look at Cenntro Electric Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.82 million.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Instantly CENN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 1.9000 on Friday, 05/20/22 subtracted -3.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -68.10%, with the 5-day performance at 5.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) is 7.55% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.34 days.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Cenntro Electric Group Limited earnings to increase by 99.00%.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 38.29% of Cenntro Electric Group Limited shares while 1.69% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.73%. There are 1.69% institutions holding the Cenntro Electric Group Limited stock share, with JP Morgan Chase & Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 0.35% of the shares, roughly 0.92 million CENN shares worth $2.01 million.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 0.32 million shares worth $1.7 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2022 were Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.18 million under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF held about 0.01% of the shares, roughly 26061.0 shares worth around $44824.0.